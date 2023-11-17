PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — KOIN 6 is honoring remarkable women in our community who are making a difference.

It’s an annual nomination process that highlights the special contributions women have made to social policy and progress.

Sara Olsher is one of the finalists. She used her background in psychology to help her daughter overcome anxiety and then applied her findings to develop Mighty and Bright, which are labeled as “tools that place emotional and mental wellness at the center of life.”

Olsher won $1000 to spend on the charity of her choice and a trip to Los Angeles to meet other remarkable women from across the country.

Olsher joined AM Extra to talk more about MIghty and Bright and what it means to be a remarkable woman.

Watch the full video in the player above.