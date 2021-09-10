Remembering Oregon’s ‘Flight of Freedom’ 20 years after 9/11

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — This Saturday will mark 20 years since the infamous terrorist attack that forever changed the United States.

In the weeks that followed the 9/11 attack, the country took a hard look at air travel — with most fearful of another attack. But, a group of 1,000 Oregonians looked to prove to terrorists that we would not live in fear and went to support our beloved New Yorkers by flying across the country on what they called “The Flight of Freedom.”

Sally Bourrie, a woman who was on that flight and later authored the book “Oregon Loves New York: A Story of American Unity after 9/11,” joined AM Extra to discuss.