Rental scams on the rise during pandemic

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Since the shutdowns caused by the pandemic, rent has been a hot topic throughout the country.

Unfortunately, scammers have found a way to take advantage of both renters and potential renters in vulnerable situations.

Danielle Kane of the Better Business Bureau joined AM Extra to go over some of the ways to keep yourself protected if you are in the market to rent.

