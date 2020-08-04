Rep. Heck calls federal protest surveillance an ‘egregious violation’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — On Friday, Washington state representative Denny Heck introduced legislation to Congress that aims to limit federal intelligence and law enforcement surveillance on lawful protesters.

Called the Restrictions on Intelligence Assets in Protests Act, the legislation will counter the information-collection practices by:

Preventing use of intelligence community assets to support law enforcement investigations or surveillance on lawful protests (with exceptions for appropriate law enforcement investigations).

Prohibiting any federal law enforcement entity from supporting investigations or surveillance outside its express jurisdiction.

Requiring the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) to deliver a report to Congress detailing the use, if any, of intelligence community assets in support of law enforcement in response to protests around the death of George Floyd.

Heck joined AM Extra Tuesday to talk more about what he hopes to accomplish with the piece of legislation.