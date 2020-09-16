Researcher explains how climate change plays role in wildfires

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The wildfires burning in Oregon and California this year have been unprecedented.

And because of the size of the fires and destruction they’ve caused, climate change’s role in the devastation has found its way back into the conversation.

Erica Fleishman, Director of the Oregon Climate Change Research Institute joined AM Extra Wednesday to talk about climate change’s effect on firefighting, how ecosystems recover and changes Oregon has made since the Eagle Creek Fire of 2017.