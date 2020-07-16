Resources, services for seniors in the pandemic

Amy Schmidt from Retirement Connection joined AM Extra

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Seniors are among the highest at-risk age group in the coronavirus pandemic and many stay home to avoid the crowds.

But senior care can definitely overwhelm loved ones.

Amy Schmidt from Retirement Connection joined AM Extra to talk about the resources available on their website, how demand for senior services has changed, the in-demand services people want and a change in how the community responds to helping seniors.

