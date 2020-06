PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With many restaurants across the country closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, more Americans than ever are preparing their meals at home.

Inevitably, most people make the same meals over and over again. We know it’s easy to get bored with the same old dishes! But, with a few simple adjustments, you can make the old standbys fresh again!

AM Extra welcomed RD Mia Syn Monday to get in on some of her simple tips and tricks to improve your summer menu.