Rick Riordan releases final book of ‘Trials of Apollo’ series

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Number one best-selling author Rick Riordan has released the final installment to The Trials of Apollo series.

Riordan joined AM Extra Tuesday to give an inside perspective of book five, titled Tower of Nero. He discussed the series, explained why the story ended in the fifth book and previewed some of the new tales he has in the works.

The #1 New York Times bestselling author is also known for the Percy Jackson and the Olympians series, Kane Chronicles, Heroes of Olympus, Magnus Chase and the Gods of Asgard.