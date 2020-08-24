RNC set to counter Democrats’ message, attack Biden

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Many are calling this week’s Republican National Convention a pivotal moment for the GOP.

As the coronavirus pandemic rages, the economy slumps and two hurricanes take aim at the Gulf Coast, President Donald Trump has his work cut out for him to alleviate anxieties growing across the nation.

A growing consensus among Republican party officials is that the convention offers Trump a genuine opportunity to improve his prospects 10 weeks before the election.

Lewis & Clark Associate Professor of Political Science Ben Gaskins joined AM Extra to break down the themes Republicans will stand behind during the convention.