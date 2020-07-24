Road projects to change travel on Interstate Bridge

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Several major road projects are about to begin in Vancouver that will changed the way people travel on the Interstate Bridge on I-5.
Tamara Greenwell, the Communications Manager with the Washington State Department of Transportation, joined AM Extra to talk about the changes that include real time signs, ramp meters, bus lanes and the Interstate Bridge.
Washington State Department of Transportation
