Rogue Food Unites still helping families 1 year after 2020 fires

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) –This week marks the one-year anniversary of the Almeda Fire, a historic wildfire that leveled Phoenix and Talent in Southern Oregon.

The blaze destroyed over 2,000 homes and displaced thousands of people. Rogue Food Unites worked to raise money and paid local restaurants to make meals and coordinate free deliveries to families.

Adam Danforth of Rogue joined AM Extra and shared how they’re continuing to help families — and how you can get involved from afar. Check out their website for more information.