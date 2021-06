PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) -- Some of the top authorities in Oregon have released a joint statement following the mass exodus of officers from Portland Police Bureau’s Rapid Response Team.

All officers with PPB's Rapid Response Team, which was at the forefront of policing protests, voted to resign from the unit on Wednesday night. The mass resignation came on the heels of an indictment of one of the officers in the unit on Tuesday and a state Justice Department review into another detective on the team, which was announced earlier on Wednesday.