Ronald McDonald House talks changes during pandemic

It can’t be stated enough: Families going through medical challenges need help more than ever right now.
Joining AM Extra on Wednesday was Jessica Jarratt Miller, Executive Director of the Ronald McDonald House. She discussed changes and ways the organization is keeping up with social distancing and keeping people safe while keeping families together.
