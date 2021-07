PORTLAND, Ore.(KOIN) — Movie night in Portland is heading to the next level.

The Northwest Film Center is bringing theater to a rooftop! The “Cinema Unbound” summer movie series kicks off Thursday night on top of the Lloyd Center.

Director of the Northwest Film Center Amy Dotson and Head of Artist Services Ben Popp joined AM Extra with a preview of what movies you could be seeing this summer. For more information and to buy tickets, check out their website.