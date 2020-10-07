Rose City Labs tackles PPE quality testing

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — At the end of September, the United States reported more than 7 million cases of COVID-19 and more than 204,000 deaths. But some hospitals and states still report not having enough tests or PPE, personal protective equipment.

Rose City Labs, a laboratory in Portland, has launched an effort to tackle quality control for PPE for those on the frontlines.

Owner Daniel Huson and Dr. Nupur Pande joined AM Extra Wednesay to talk about why they have started this initiative and talked about some of the methods used for fighting the spread of the coronavirus.

