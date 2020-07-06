Running in the heat? Here are tips you need

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Training is more important than ever for runners amid the pandemic. But with temperatures warming up in the summer, it can be a challenge and at times a health hazard to hit the pavement on a regular basis.
Dan Floyd, the COO with the Hood To Coast Relay, joined AM Extra to talk about some of the danger in training during the heat, tips for runners before they head out and advice on wearing masks while exercising.
He also talked about running series for Hood to Coast, which was canceled for 2020.
