RuPaul joins Drew Carey for a special ‘Price is Right’ at night

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Emmy Award winner, television host, actor, and model RuPaul will play alongside contestants during a special charity edition of The Price is Right At Night.
The primetime special happens Monday (tonight!) at 5 p.m. PST on CBS.
Host Drew Carey, joined Jenny and Emily on AM Extra to talk about what you can expect and what charities will benefit from the special.
