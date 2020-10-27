Safe, socially-distant Halloween practices

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Amid another surge of the coronavirus as the colder weather creeps on, parents are scrambling to figure out a safe and healthy way to celebrate Halloween with their kids.

Washington County Health Officer Dr. Christina Baumann joined AM Extra Tuesday to go over some safe practices.

And if you need a little more input or some new ideas for a socially-distant Halloween, check these out these recent segments from AM Extra:

How to make a candy slide

Ideas for family-friendly Halloween celebrations

Turn your haunted house into a ‘smart” one

