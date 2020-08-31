Safety tips for virtual learning

PORTLAND, ore. (KOIN) — Distance learning has brought a new frontier to many families’ homes. While there are some benefits to being educated from home, the risks are nothing to ignore.
Hackers and scammers see countless opportunities to take advantage of families during remote learning.
The Better Business Bureau‘s Danielle Kane joined AM Extra Monday to talk about ways you can protect your family from a security breach.
