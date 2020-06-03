Safety tips to enjoy National Trail Day

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Saturday marks National Trail Day and with many of us experiencing cabin fever, it’s a good time to head outdoors for some fresh air.
Safety during the pandemic remains a concern, though.
Jason Elkin, the park manager with the Luckiamute Management Unit, joined AM Extra to share tips on how to safely enjoy Oregon parks during the pandemic.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.