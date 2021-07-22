Salem-Keizer School District in need of bus drivers

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Worker shortages are hitting all kinds of industries hard — and that includes one that could impact the upcoming school year.

There is a dire need for school bus drivers, especially for the Salem-Keizer School District. If you’re looking for a job, this could be the career you were looking for. The district is looking to hire 46 additional drivers for the fall to support its fleet of nearly 300 school buses. 

Alan Booth, a school bus driver with SKSD, joined AM Extra to tell us what the job is like. If you’re interested in applying, visit this website.

