Salem-Keizer teacher: Great to talk to our students again

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In just a few days, students in the Salem-Keizer School District will officially return to school after what officials have called a “smooth start” — a week in which teachers, students and parents have time to get acclimated to the new digital setting.

“The students are really excited, the teachers are really excited,” said Donnie Kim, a teacher at North Salem High School who joined AM Extra Wednesday to report on the progress of the smooth start. “It was great to actually be able to talk to our students again.”

