Salem mayor addresses water pollution concerns

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Salem and several of the other communities that fill Marion County have been through life-changing devastation since the recent outbreak of wildfires.

As fires took hold of several regions throughout Oregon, Salem was tasked with housing evacuees while also keeping up with its coronavirus response.

Salem Mayor Chuck Bennet joined AM Extra to discuss the process for sheltering evacuees; the importance of wearing face coverings and Salem’s water quality concerns.

For previous editions of Mayor Monday, head here.