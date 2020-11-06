Salt and Straw unveils Thanksgiving ice cream series

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Starting Friday, Portland-based scoop shop Salt and Straw will begin serving its monthly flavors. The theme for November: Thanksgiving.
Co-founder Tyer Malek joined AM Extra to talk about the Thanksgiving series of ice cream including Sweet Potato Casserole with Maple Pecans.
Dive into more of the flavors on the Salt and Straw page!
