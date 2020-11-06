Salt and Straw unveils Thanksgiving ice cream series

AM Extra

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Starting Friday, Portland-based scoop shop Salt and Straw will begin serving its monthly flavors. The theme for November: Thanksgiving.

Co-founder Tyer Malek joined AM Extra to talk about the Thanksgiving series of ice cream including Sweet Potato Casserole with Maple Pecans.

Dive into more of the flavors on the Salt and Straw page!

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss