Salt & Straw releases new vegan flavors

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portlanders know you no longer have to sacrifice flavor when it comes to vegan food.

Salt & Straw is sticking to those virtues when it comes to their new January flavor series. The dairy-free flavors they came up with this year may surprise you!

Co-founder and Head Ice Cream Maker Tyler Malek joined AM Extra on Friday to talk about the new “vegan-dulgence” menu. These fresh flavors include Peanut Butter Strawberry Crumble, Bourbon and Carmelized Honecomb, Chocolate Hazelnut Cookies and Cream, Coconut Rice Pudding and Banana Avocado Sorbet.

The company has committed to keeping at least 20% of its flavors vegan year-round. For more information, visit their website.