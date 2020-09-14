Sandy mayor says community effort during fires has been outstanding

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Sandy, Oregon was among the several cities in Clackamas County breathing a sigh of relief over the weekend following the rollback of several evacuation orders.

The Riverside Fire — now more than 133,000 acres and not contained — is the largest threat crews have been dealing with in the area.

Sandy Mayor Stan Pulliam joined AM Extra Monday to talk more about the impact the wildfires have had on his community.

