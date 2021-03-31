Sauce sales help save Tan Tan Cafe and Delicatessen

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Tan Tan Cafe and Delicatessen is reopening to diners after sitting empty for more than a year.

“It’s been a rollercoaster, to say the least,” said owner Lisa Tran.

The restaurant turned to take out when the pandemic forced them to shut down last spring.



“We really had a big outpouring of support right after our dining room close, but as the months waned our sales at the restaurant really went down,” Tran said.

Despite tough times, Lisa remained optimistic and determined to keep the restaurant afloat.

“It goes back to my family’s roots, our family’s heritage. The resiliency of always being open to trying new things and open to new journeys,” she said.

Lisa’s parents fled Vietnam during the Fall of Saigon in 1976 and sought their new beginning. Two decades later, they opened Tan Tan Cafe and Delicatessen.

The family has been serving authentic Vietnamese cuisine in Beaverton for 22 years.



Tran says it is their line of vegan and gluten free sauces that kept their business going.



“Over the past year we noticed that the sauce sales pretty much doubled and tripled, and then buyers just started calling us because they’ve seen our sauce or customers have asked for it.”

She first started selling the sauces in New Seasons Markets in 2017. In 2020, she launched an online site. Today, the sauces are sold in close to 500 locations in the US and Japan.

“If we didn’t have the sauces, I think we would have been in dire straits.”

Tran hopes her family’s story will inspire others in their journeys to new beginnings.