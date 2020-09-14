‘Say No to Migraine’ effort spreading awareness during stressful times

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — To say 2020 has been a stressful year would be a gross understatement. And right now, migraine sufferers have no shortage of triggers to spark a debilitating headache.

The devastation from the fires, blanket of smoke hovering over much of Oregon, nationwide social unrest as well as the COVID-19 pandemic has doctors urging those living with chronic migraines to seek help.

On Monday, headache specialist Dr. Jaclyn Duvall and chronic migraine sufferer Becca joined AM Extra to talk more about the new campaign, “Say No to Chronic Migraine.”