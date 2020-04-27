Scholarship recipient embraces local arts community

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We’ve seen the toll this pandemic has taken on artists and creative communities — that’s why it’s more important than ever it keep inspiring artists of all ages.

The Beaverton Arts Foundation recently awarded art scholarships to 17 local students being recognized for their achievements in the arts. The funds help students invest in their future — and bring more of the arts back into the community.

Arts and Communication Magnet Academy senior “Rez” Radona was one of the scholarship recipients and joined AM Extra Monday to talk more about his future endeavors.