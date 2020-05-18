1  of  2
Live Now
WATCH: Coronavirus “Facts Not Fear” Digital Update Watch KOIN News AM Extra streaming now

Seaside mayor talks slow reopening

KOIN News AM Extra

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Seaside has reopened its beach, signaling a major milestone in Oregon’s road to recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

The city’s mayor, Jay Barber, joined Jenny Hansson Monday to talk about balancing the excitement of the reopening with following safety measures to ensure a smooth process.

For previous editions of Mayor Monday, head here.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss