Seaside mayor talks slow reopening

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Seaside has reopened its beach, signaling a major milestone in Oregon’s road to recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.
The city’s mayor, Jay Barber, joined Jenny Hansson Monday to talk about balancing the excitement of the reopening with following safety measures to ensure a smooth process.
