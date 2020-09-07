Seaside’s mayor says all hotel rooms are booked for holiday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The holiday weekend was a point of concern for many health officials keeping an eye on the Oregon Coast.

With COVID-19 still in full-force, folks coming from out of town to spend the weekend at the beaches increased the risk of further spreading the virus.

Seaside Mayor Jay Barber joined AM Extra to talk more about the holiday weekend as well as upcoming projects happening in his city.

