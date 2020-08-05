Seaside’s SaltLine Hotel opens doors

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Wednesday marks the grand opening of the new SaltLine hotel in Seaside.
With a saltwater pool/spa, fitness center, and electric vehicle charging station, this is definitely a different type of development than is standard in the area. It’s being called the perfect retreat for young professionals looking to escape the city.
Co-owner Masaudar Khan and Marketing Manager Munisa Komilova joined AM Extra for a special preview of the new facility.
For more information about booking, head to the SaltLine Hotel page.
