Seaside’s SaltLine Hotel opens doors

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Wednesday marks the grand opening of the new SaltLine hotel in Seaside.

With a saltwater pool/spa, fitness center, and electric vehicle charging station, this is definitely a different type of development than is standard in the area. It’s being called the perfect retreat for young professionals looking to escape the city.

Co-owner Masaudar Khan and Marketing Manager Munisa Komilova joined AM Extra for a special preview of the new facility.

For more information about booking, head to the SaltLine Hotel page.