Seasonal Spring Salad recipe

For National Salad Month, Jenny went to Basco Appliances in the Pearl District to check out one salad recipe from an expert in all things nutrition. Rania Batayneh, MPH, author of the One One One Diet, was there to give some guidance on salad preparation.

SEASONAL SPRING SALAD

This salad is colorful, rich in fiber, flavor, and nutrients. It is also plant powered, gluten-free, and vegan.

This salad includes 4 vegetables that are also in season:

· Asparagus- full of antioxidants and can help with bloating.

· Watermelon Radish- Besides being beautiful, they are an excellent source of vitamin C. They are also a good source of calcium. Studies have found that they can aid the body in lowering cholesterol and blood pressure.

· Snow Peas & Snap Peas- both are high in fiber and full of antioxidants. Sugar snap peas also provide potassium, which is known to reduce blood pressure.

INGREDIENTS:

· 6 cups of mixed greens (this is the base of your salad)

· 1 head of broccoli, chopped into florets

· 1 cup of asparagus spears chopped to desired size

· ½ cup of snow peas

· ½ cup of sugar snap peas

· 1 cup of dried cranberries

· 2 cups of chickpeas

· 1 large watermelon radish sliced (to decorate salad)

· 1/3 cup of chopped watermelon radish to top on the salad

· 1 large avocado, pitted and cut into cubes of desired size.

DRESSING:

You can use a store-bought red wine vinaigrette or make your own. I am adding sumac spice to it. Sumac is a tangy, lemony spice often used in Mediterranean and Middle Eastern cooking. It complements the sweetness of the dressing. Dress salad to your own liking.

INSTRUCTIONS:

Combine and toss all ingredients except the avocado and chopped watermelon radish. Once tossed, top salad with avocado and chopped watermelon radish. You can decorate salad with any of the ingredients.

SERVES 4