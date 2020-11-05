Second Chance Pets: Crow

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Crow is a furry friend from Texas who is looking for a loving home with humans in our area.
Sam Ellingson with the Humane Society for Southwest Washington joined AM Extra with details on Crow, a male English Shepherd who’s 5 years old.
Humane Society for Southwest Washington
