Second Chance Pets: Crow

Sam Ellingson with Humane Society for SW Washington joined AM Extra

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Crow is a furry friend from Texas who is looking for a loving home with humans in our area.

Sam Ellingson with the Humane Society for Southwest Washington joined AM Extra with details on Crow, a male English Shepherd who’s 5 years old.

