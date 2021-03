PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) -- Mental health continues to be one of the more concerning topics these days -- and now, one Portland-based company is trying to make it easier for you to get connected with a therapist.

Mental Health Match is launching a free service for Oregonians. It's like online dating, but for therapists! According to a press release, Mental Health Match finds people available therapists who specialize in an individuals’ own unique situation that align with the patient's budget, cultural, and demographic considerations.