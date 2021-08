PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Maggie the cat is looking for her fur-ever home!

Maggie is a sweet 13-year-old gal with lots of love to give. She will need a home with kids over the age of 6 because she’s a little specific about how she’s touched. As an older girl, she’s pretty set in her ways — so she will also need some time to adjust to any new environment.

If you’re interested in adopting Maggie, check out her adoption page on the Humane Society for Southwest Washington’s website.