Second Chance Pets: Noelle

AM Extra

by: , KOIN 6 News Staff

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s never too late to give the gift of a forever home to a local shelter animal.

Sam Ellingson with the Humane Society for Southwest Washington brought a pup named Noelle on AM Extra.

If you want to learn more about their adoption process (or meet Noelle), click here.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss