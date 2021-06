PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — For this week’s on Second Chance Pets, we are introducing you to a pair of rescue pups looking for a forever home.

Reason and Padma are two pups with Three Little Pitties Rescue. Reason is a pit bull who is around 7 or 8 years old and is a very sweet girl. Padma is a happy-go-lucky Blue Heeler mix who is about 10 weeks old.

If you’re interested in adopting Reason or Padma, check out their pages on the Three Little Pitties Rescue website.