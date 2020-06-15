Sen. Frederick talks planned police accountability legislation

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Oregon State Senator Lew Frederick is one of many regional leaders pushing for change in the way communities of color are treated by law enforcement.

Sen. Frederick and other members of the Legislature’s People of Color Caucus plan to introduce legislation focusing on police accountability in the net session. He joined AM Extra Monday to talk more about what the policies would look like.

Oregon Senator: We no longer ask to feel safe; we demand that we feel safe in our country, state, city and neighborhoods