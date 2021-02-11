‘Send Love’ to Ronald McDonald House families this Valentine’s Day

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Valentine’s Day is not just about spreading joy to your loved ones — but also those in need.

The Ronald McDonald House Charities for a long time have been helping local families get the critical care and housing they need. Now, the organization needs your help as they work to “send love” to those families this Valentine’s Day.

RMHC’s ‘Send Love’ Valentine’s Day Challenge

Jessica Jarratt Miller, the CEO of the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Oregon and Southwest Washington, joined AM Extra to discuss how you can help.