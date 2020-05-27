Sew Happiness brings handmade masks to Portlanders

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Portland sewing master has turned her hobby into a booming business to fulfill a need for affordable-yet-stylish face masks.
Sew Happiness’ Trudy Shurts has made all kinds of masks suitable for the entire family. They come in unique patterns including flowers, sharks — and even unicorns.
Shurts joined Jenny and Emily Wednesday to showcase some of the handmade goods. If you are interested in snagging a one-of-a-kind mask, head to the Sew Happiness site.
