Shake up Valentine’s Day with some specialty cocktails

Check out some of the specialty cocktails invented by an Eem PDX bartender

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Drink some booze with your boo this Valentine’s Day!

Portland bartender Jessica Braasch showed Emily and Jenny how to whip up some Valentine’s Day inspired cocktails invented by Eem PDX bartender Sam Kontny.

Bananas For You

1.5 oz. aged rum

1 oz. dry Oloroso sherry

0.25 oz. white crème de cacao

0.25 oz. Frangelico

0.25 oz. Giffard banana liqueur

3 dashes chocolate bitters

1 dash Angostura bitters

Stir with ice and strain. Float a very thin layer of banana cream on top. Pour into a Nick & Nora glass. Garnish with banana ash dusted across half the cream float.

Lovebird

1.5 oz Santa Teresa 1796

0.5 oz White Crème de Cacao

0.75 oz Raspberry Syrup

0.75 oz Fresh Lemon Juice

1 oz egg white

Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker and shake without ice. Add ice and shake vigorously. Double strain into cocktail glass. Garnish with dehydrated raspberry powder.

Rose by Any Other Name

2 parts Grey Goose

0.75-part Raspberry Syrup or Grenadine

0.75-part Lemon Juice

1/8 Rose Water

1 tsp Egg Whites

Add ingredients to a cocktail shaker filled with ice, and shake vigorously. Strain into a chilled cocktail glass and garnish with rose petals.

Pomegranate Sparkler

1-part Grey Goose

0.75-part Elderflower Liqueur

1-part Pomegranate Juice

0.75-part Blood Orange Juice

+ Dash of Simple Syrup

+ Splash of Champagne

In a cocktail shaker filled with ice, combine first five ingredients and shake vigorously. Strain into a champagne flute and top with Champagne. Garnish with pomegranate seeds.