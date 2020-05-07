Shannon Quimby’s Stir Stick Key Chains

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Need some more things to do at home during the pandemic to make your life a little more fun?

Shannon Quimby joined AM Extra to show how easy it is to make Stir Stick Key Chains.

DIY Stir Stick Key Chains

Supplies:

Used stir sticks

Miter saw, optional: hack saw

Paint brush

Paint, use what you already have or option; Miller Paint sample colors

Beaded Chain 3.2mm

Ball beaded chain connectors 3.2mm

Scissors

Drill

1/8” drill bit

150 grit sandpaper

Directions: