Shannon Quimby’s Stir Stick Key Chains

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Need some more things to do at home during the pandemic to make your life a little more fun?
Shannon Quimby joined AM Extra to show how easy it is to make Stir Stick Key Chains.
DIY Stir Stick Key Chains
- Supplies:
- Used stir sticks
- Miter saw, optional: hack saw
- Paint brush
- Paint, use what you already have or option; Miller Paint sample colors
- Beaded Chain 3.2mm
- Ball beaded chain connectors 3.2mm
- Scissors
- Drill
- 1/8” drill bit
- 150 grit sandpaper
- Directions:
- Cut stir stick up into three parts. Measurements don’t need to be exact. Set two aside
- Drill hole in end of one piece
- Paint the piece. Optional: if you already like the color or colors on the stir stick, no need
to paint it.
- Once dry, sand edges of stir stick piece
- Cut beaded chain 2”-3” long
- Thread chain through stir stick hole
- Clip chain connector to both ends of chain
- Repeat steps for the other two stir stick pieces.
