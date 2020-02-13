Share the ‘luv’ with Dutch Bros’ Valentine’s Day fundraiser

Dutch Bros raised enough money to provide over 1 million meals in 2019!

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Dutch Bros Coffee is holding their annual “Dutch Luv” fundraiser this Valentine’s Day!

At every Dutch Bros location on Friday, $1 will be donated to help combat hunger and food insecurity in it’s local communities. One drink bought equals about three meals donated. Dutch Bros’ ‘Dutch Luv” partners include the Oregon Good Bank, Neighbor Impact and Newberg FISH Emergency Service.

The independent coffee chain has raised over $1.1 million since 2007 for nonprofits dedicated to ending food insecurity. In 2019 alone, they donated more than $350,000, providing over 1 million meals. Learn more about the initiative here.