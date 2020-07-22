Sharethemedicalmic aims to empower Black medical staff

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Dozens of physicians are helping fight systemic racism in the health care industry through a nationwide social media campaign called #sharethemedicalmic.

The movement calls for Black female doctors to take over various social media accounts throughout the health sector.

Two doctors taking part in the campaign joined AM Extra Wednesday: OBGYN Dr. Jennifer Lincoln and Dr. Jessica Shepard.

Other accounts to follow during the campaign include board certified family medicine doctor and culinary medicine specialist Dr. Lauren Powell and board certified pediatric cardiologist Dr. Renne Paro.