Shark Tank star offers free webinars for small businesses

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The global pandemic has challenged many small businesses to figure out ways to stay afloat.

To help with the struggle, one of the country’s most well-known businesswomen is offering up her expertise to help these businesses get back into financially-stable operations.

Shark Tank‘s Barbara Corcoran joined AM Extra Wednesday to talk more about an upcoming webinar series she is hosting where a lot of these topics will be discussed.

