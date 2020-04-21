Sheila E. talks ‘GRAMMY Salute’ to Prince

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Iconic percussionist Sheila E. joined AM Extra Tuesday to talk about what it meant to work and perform with Prince.

Sheila E. is one of several performers that’ll be taking part in Tuesday’s all-star tribute to Prince, “Let’s Go Crazy: The GRAMMY Salute To Prince.” The celebration falls on the four-year anniversary of his passing.

The special tribute concert will feature an all-star lineup performing hits from Princeincluding Beck, Gary Clark Jr., Common, Earth, Wind & Fire, Foo Fighters, H.E.R, Juanes, John Legend, Chris Martin, Miguel, Morris Day And The Time, Sheila E., St. Vincent, Mavis Staples, the Revolution, and Usher, with special appearances by Fred Armisen, Naomi Campbell, Misty Copeland, FKA Twigs and Jimmy Jam. Comedian Maya Rudolph is slated to host.

The fun starts Tuesday (tonight) at 6 p.m. on CBS and CBS All Access.