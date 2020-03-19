Sherwood teacher offers free online classes during pandemic

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — With schools all around the country closed for weeks, parents are scrambling for ways to continue their child’s education.

One local teacher is trying to help. Kristen Elizabeth from Sherwood has been teaching creative writing and performing arts on Outschool – an online resource for at-home learning.

Outschool is offering FREE classes for kids and families affected by school shutdowns at public schools, for up to $200 per family, and up to $100K worth of classes in total, with the help of Zoom.

The company says Outschool teachers are background checked and classes are vetted to ensure they are safe, age-appropriate, objective and secular.

They’re currently looking for 5,000 new teachers to help fill a demand that’s growing daily as schools close across the country.

To learn about classes for kids, or how you can teach, visit https://outschool.com/