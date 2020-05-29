Silly Walks brings smiles in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Monty Python has come to life in Hillsdale.
A family used their quarantine time to create Portland’s Ministry of Silly Walks, then watched the silliness on their home security cam.
Chris Campbell joined AM Extra to explain what inspired this and how people have played along.
