Snow Peak opens flagship store in NW Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A retailer focused on high-quality and sustainable outdoor living products is celebrating its grand opening this weekend.
Snow Peak is opening its flagship Portland store on NW 23rd. Snow Peak COO Matt Liddle joined AM Extra to talk about the grand opening, COVID protocols they have in place and how they’re taking donations for first responders.
Snow Peak – Portland flagship
